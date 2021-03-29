Mamata takes on Adhikari family

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee intensified her campaign in Nandigram, the epicentre of the Assembly elections this time, as she sought to woo voters in the predominant rural constituency.

From roadshows, impromptu door-to-door campaigning and a public rally Banerjee pulled out all the stops with approximately 24 hours to go before campaigning ends on March 30. Nandigram will vote on April 1.

Nandigram, located 140 km from Kolkata, was instrumental in the change of Banerjee’s political fortunes after a violent anti-land acquisition movement led to the death of villagers in police firing in 2007. Nearly a decade and a half later, Banerjee now takes on her lieutenant-in-chief and face of the anti-land acquisition stir, Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP. Political observers call this the Battle of Plassey 2.0, which will make or break the political careers of any one of the two.

If Banerjee is placing herself as the “daughter of Bengal” standing up to the “tyranny of the Adhikaris”; Suvendu has pitched himself as the “go-to man of the region for development” and a “son of the soil fighting outsiders”.

Fierce campaigning

The fierce campaigning was evident on the penultimate day. The Chief Minister is camping in the village till voting is over in the region.

Banerjee, currently in wheelchair — after she injured her leg in Nandigram during a campaign earlier this month — led an 8-km-long “roadshow” followed by a public meeting on a day the country celebrated Holi. Sources say the Chief Minister changed her route as she decided to go into the villages of Reyapara — that reportedly housed the families of two people killed during the anti-land acquisition stir — all while being in the wheelchair.

Apart from anti-incumbency, corruption in distribution of relief for the Amphan affected has had negative impact for Trinamool, whose only credible face remains the Chief Minister. Speaking at the public rally, Banerjee took on the Adhikari family – Suvendu, his father Sisir and brother Soumendu, all three who changed camp to BJP. “Too much greed is never good. They will be left nowhere after the elections. They will be na ghar ka, nag hat ka,” she said, labelling the family as “traitors”.

Adhikaris evolved as the dominant family of the Purba Midnapore region after the fall of CPIM’s Lakshman Sheth. Most power in the district concentrated in their hands with Suvendu, the only local satrap to have grassroot connect and organisation capability apart from Banerjee.

However, the family fell out with Banerjee and subsequently switched camps. Suvendu decided to challenge the Chief Minister and take her on in Nandigram.

On Monday, Suvendu too concentrated on roadshows and door-to-door connect in the region.

The BJP also held a “booth micro management meeting” there. Some say, Suvendu also faced resistance in some parts of Nandigram, previously, as well as on Monday. But these have been brushed aside as “handiwork of some TMC goons”.

The BJP’s big bang campaigning is expected on March 30 — the last day — as it brings in Union Home Minister Amit Shah and actor-turned-BJP-leader Mithun Chakraborty, in simultaneous roadshows. Banerjee is expected to hold another roadshow tomorrow too.