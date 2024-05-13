Vijayawada

There has been ‘massive’ polling in Andhra Pradesh, which is likely to be completed by late night of Monday, according to Mukesh Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing newspersons here on Monday evening, Meena said the polling percentage has gone up in this elections as 68 per cent of votes have been polled in the State till 5 p.m. and those in the queue at 6 p.m. in the polling stations were being being allowed to vote.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, after casting his vote at Pulivendula

“The polling is likely to continue until late night. The final polling percentage will be announced after an examination of the full data,’‘ Meena said.

As part of the fourth phase of general elections, polling is currently underway in 175 Assembly constituencies and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the State. The total voters in the state are 4,08,07,526 with 2,387 candidates in the fray for 175 Assembly seats.

People in large numbers stood in line to cast their vote during the General elections at the Annapurna Devi school polling booth in Vijayawada on Monday | Photo Credit: KVS Giri

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan after voting at a polling booth in Mangalagiri on Monday | Photo Credit: ANI

INCIDENTS

On the incidents reported in the different parts of the state, the CEC said the commission had taken note of all the incidents, and the EVMs were targeted at eight pooling booths, but they were ’safe’ and there was no need for any repolling in the State.

The Commission will conduct a review with political parties on the complaints on Wednesday, he added.

There were many incidents of clashes between activists of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Opposition Front across the State, including Kambampadu and Macharla in Palnadu district, Tenali (Guntur), and Anantapuram, among others. Rival groups hurled country bombs at each other in Tangeda village (Gurajala). There was commotion in Tenali as YSRCP MLA candidate A. Siva Kumar slapped a voter who objected to him skipping the queue at a polling station. The Election Commission has ordered the house arrest of Sivakumar.

The field inquiries made by businessline show that the contest will be neck and neck between the YSRCP and the TDP-led opposition. In a tweet, Naidu said the higher voter turnout showed awareness among the voters and would ‘augur well’ for the State.

YSRCP leader Perni Nani said the party was all set to return to power for a second term.