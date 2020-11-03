Moderate voter turnout in biggest phase of Bihar polls

In the second and biggest phase in the ongoing Assembly elections including 94 seats in 17 districts, Bihar reported a provisional voter turnout of 53.51 per cent.

The final phase of polling will be on November 7.

Simultaneously, by-polls were conducted for 54 seats in ten other States and the most significant round for 28 Assembly Constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, showed a much more enthusiastic voter turnout of 66.09 per cent. The fate of the BJP Government in Madhya Pradesh hangs in balance till the results come in as the ruling party has got 107 seats in the 230-member Assembly and it needs 116 seats to cross the majority mark although it has other parties such as the BSP, SP and the independents providing the necessary cushion to stay afloat.

The prestige of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who walked out of the Congress causing the 16-month-old Kamal Nath Government to fall earlier in March, is at stake in the by-polls because 22 MLAs had followed him quitting their seats. He has been campaigning hard in the State to ensure their re-election.

Briefing newspersons, Election Commission officials said the polls passed off peacefully and the turnout is expected to increase. The combined figures for voter turnouts of the first and second phases of elections in Bihar is 53.79 per cent (provisional) as compared 55.35 per cent in the 2015 Assembly Elections, officials said. Officials added that after the completion of the polls this evening 165 of the 243 seats in the Assembly had gone to the polls.

The authorities seized ₹65.22 crore till this morning in the State, surpassing the ₹16.68 crore seized during Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and ₹23.81 crore seized during the last Assembly elections in the States in 2015.

Meanwhile, Telangana, which saw Dubbak Assembly constituency going to the polls on Tuesday reported a voter turnout of 81.44 per while the 28 Assembly constituencies going in for by-polls in Madhya Pradesh reported a voter turnout of 66.09 per cent till 5 pm. the Election Commission website shows.

These 29 Assembly constituencies are among the 54 Assembly constituencies where by-polls are being held in 10 states including Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, UP and Nagaland.

Sira Assembly constituency reported a voter turnout of 77.34 per cent while Rajarajeshwarinagar reported a voter turnout of 39.15 per cent taking the average for the state for the by-polls to 51.30 per cent at 5 pm.

Dangs Assembly constituency, one among the eight Assembly constituencies where by-polls were held in Gujarat, polled 70.12 per cent while Dhari reported the lowest voter turnout at 42.18 per cent. The state reported an average voter turnout of 55.84 per cent.

In Madhya Pradesh, Bandawar Assembly constituency reported the highest voter turnout at 81.26 per cent while Gwalior East reported the lowest voter turnout in the state at 42.99 per cent turnour. At least three Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh reported a voter turnout over 80 per cent in the by-elections including Hatpipliya (80.84 per cent), Agar (80.54 per cent) in and Biaora (80.1 per cent) while Suwasra reported a voter turnout of 79.97 per cent in the by-elections.

In all the states where by-polls were held Nagaland reported the highest voter turnout in Pungro Kiphire at 89.8 per cent while Southern Angami-I reported a voter turnout at 70.42 per cent taking the average to 83.69 per cent in the state.

Counting of votes for all three phases in Bihar and the 54 by-polls in 10 states will be done on November 10.