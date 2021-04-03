Modi leads BJP’s full backing of Swapan Dasgupta in Tarakeshwar

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Prime Minister Narendra Modi threw his might behind Swapan Dasgupta, a quintessential Bengali bhadralok of the BJP and the party candidate for the temple-town of Tarakeshwar in Hooghly.
In a party that struggled to bring on board intellectuals and urban elite in large numbers, Dasgupta’s foray into electoral politics — after quitting the Rajya Sabha — and that too from a predominantly rural constituency, had raised eyebrows. Nearly 89 per cent of the constituency is rural.
As Dasgupta shared the dais with the Prime Minister, along with other candidates like Locket Chatterjee, it was obvious that he was the PM’s man here in Bengal.
If there was any doubt, it was laid to rest with the Prime Minister spending substantial time talking on development issues, farmers’ welfare, setting up of cold storages, speaking about the jute industry and bringing up the issue of subsidised health schemes to woo the rural populace of Tarakeshwar and nearby areas.
Incidentally, the former Rajya Sabha MP did not have a soft landing in Tarakeshwar. He had to face some resistance which his party subsequently ironed-out.
That the party and the Prime Minister are backing Dasgupta to the hilt is obvious across villages. Hoardings bear only two faces: that of Modi and Dasgupta; and all poll graffiti is “development-issue oriented”.
Cut-outs of other major leaders like JP Nadda or Amit Shah, normally present elsewhere, are nowhere to be seen. The BJP also brought in its star campaigner, actor-turned BJP leader, Mithun Chakraborty to campaign in the areas.
“We have met the candidate (Dasgupta); and we saw Modiji backing him. I will have confidence in the candidate who the PM is backing. We do the same when we trusted Didi in 2011,” says Joyprakash Sarkar, a grocery shop owner in one of the villages where Dasgupta finished his campaigning recently.
Dasgupta, mostly dressed in a kurta and pyjama, has been walking along the muddy fields, lanes and bylanes of his constituency.
In some cases he has been taking an e-rickshaw to increase reach with the localites. His mingling with the locals has seen them vouch for his “Bangaliana” (Bengaliness).
The discontent against the Trinamool is not very evident. But can be sensed. “Mamata improved roads here, brought in welfare schemes. Allowed setting up of subsidised toilets. The Left ignored development completely,” said a septuagenarian who deals in raw jute in the suburbs of Hooghly.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Be it sausages, biryani or ice cream, there isn’t a dish that doesn’t benefit from the infusion of smoke
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Milk vendors, nomadic herders and villagers are the ears and eyes of Radheysham, recently honoured for his ...
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...