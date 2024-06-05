The National Democratic Alliance unanimously passed a resolution on Wednesday to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for his third term as Prime Minister. Twenty-one NDA leaders signed the resolution during a key meeting held at the PM’s official residence in Delhi.

Just before the meeting started, sources said that the NDA had received support from three other smaller parties (one MP each) and seven independents, taking the tally to 303. The BJP is the single largest party, with 240 MPs. Parties like the TDP and the JD(U) are expected to demand some key portfolios, as their support will be crucial for government formation and survival.

President Droupadi Murmu signed the order to dissolve the 17th Lok Sabha and accepted the resignation of the Modi-led Council of Ministers. However, he will be leading a caretaker government until the new government is formed. Though there is no formal announcement of the swearing-in date, it is expected to take place on June 8.

The NDA leaders started gathering at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of the Prime Minister, with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan, and other leaders from Bihar — Jitan Ram Manjhi of Hindustani Awam Morcha and Chirag Paswan of Lok Janshakti Party — and other leaders of 15 coalition partners meeting for the first time post-election.

During the NDA meeting, the participants congratulated the Prime Minister for his leadership and the strides made by the nation under him in the last 10 years. They appreciated the efforts made by the Prime Minister in nation-building, highlighting that he has a clear vision for ‘Viksit Bharat’ and that they are partners in this goal.

“In the last 10 years, 140 crore citizens of India have seen the country develop in every sector due to the welfare policies of the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After a very long gap of almost 6 decades, the people of India have chosen a powerful leader with an absolute majority for the third consecutive time,” the NDA leaders’ letter mentioned.

“We are all proud that the NDA fought and won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly under the leadership of Narendra Modi. We NDA leaders unanimously choose Narendra Modi as our leader,” it further stated.

The leaders asserted that the NDA government, under the leadership of Modi, is committed to serving the poor, women, youth, farmers, and the exploited, deprived, and oppressed citizens of India. NDA leaders lauded the Prime Minister’s efforts towards poverty eradication and pledged to continue the good work. “The NDA government will continue to work to improve the living standards of every person in India and the all-round development of the country by protecting the heritage of India,” it added.

The day began with the last meeting of the Union Cabinet, which adopted a resolution to dissolve the Lok Sabha. Later, a communiqué from the President House said: “The President has accepted the advice of the Cabinet on June 5 and signed the Order dissolving the 17th Lok Sabha in exercise of the powers conferred upon her by Sub-clause (b) of Clause (2) of Article 85 of the Constitution.” The term of the 17th Lok Sabha was due to expire on June 16.

Soon after the Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister went to the President’s House to submit the resignation of his Council of Ministers. Another communiqué from the President House said: “The President has accepted the resignation and requested Shri Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new Government assumes office. “ The President has also hosted a dinner for outgoing Council later in the evening.

After this meeting, PM and NDA leaders were expected to meet the President to present their claim for government formation along with letters of support from different constituents of the coalition. The President is likely to invite Modi to form the government after receiving the letters of support.