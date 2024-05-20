Srinagar

Sporting a black kameez salwar and a scarf around his neck, People’s Conference leader and candidate from Baramulla Lok Sabha Seat, Sajjad Lone, spouted an emotional spiel in north Kashmir’s Uri area. With tales of how he faced torture from the authorities and about his roots in the area.

Thunderous applause from the crowd follows his revelations about the brush with authorities and tales of harassment and torture. This was on the last day of the weeks-long electrifying canvassing in north Kashmir’s Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, where the former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah is fighting perhaps the toughest electoral battle of his career with Lone and Awami Itehad Party (AIP) leader Engineer Rashid who is fighting the elections from jail.

Polling started in Baramulla for the fifth phase of the LS elections on Monday. Although a total of 22 candidates are in the poll fray, the main contest is between Abdullah and Lone, although the rising popularity of Engineer Rashid has caused jitters in both camps.

Narratives

An “insider-outsider” narrative dominated the poll campaign of Lone. In his rallies and road shows, Lone has termed Abdullah as a ‘‘tourist” and an “elite”.

Earlier, the general belief was that Abdullah would contest from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat. However, the National Conference sprang a surprise by announcing influential Shia leader Aga Ruhullah from Srinagar.

Abdullah, on his part, has dubbed Lone as a BJP proxy and focused on how his own loyalty to the people of the Valley has meant house arrest and harassment at the behest of the Union Government in the past five years since the abrogation of Article 370.

The former Chief Minister has been touring Baramulla with the message that he belongs to the region, given that he has been representing the Beerwah Assembly segment, which has become part of the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat after the remapping of the constituencies due to delimitation.

A new dimension

The entry of jailed leader Abdul Rashid Sheikh, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, into the Baramulla campaign has added a new dimension to the seat, turning it into a three-cornered contest.

Rashid, who runs as an independent candidate, is the founder of Awami Itehad Party and former MLA from north Kashmir’s Lanagte area. He was arrested in 2019 under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Over the last two weeks, his son, Abrar Rashid, rigorously canvassed for his father. The rallies and road shows drew thousands of people, particularly the youth. After 2019, hundreds of youth were arrested and lodged in different jails both in and outside the Valley.

Abrar made the release of incarcerated youth, including his father as a main poll plank. Although both Abdullah and Lone have talked about such arrests, they could not evoke much response on the issue.

“People are drawn to his rallies due to the sympathy factor. Families whose children are languishing in different jails easily connect with Engineer Rashid,” said Irfan Hafeez, a prominent lawyer and political analyst.

He, however, said that the bigger question is whether these crowds would translate into votes.

Another political observer, who declined to be quoted, said that Rashid was counting on the floating votes and people who have traditionally boycotted the polls.

Alliances

While Abdullah is contesting as an INDIA alliance candidate, Lone’s candidature is supported by the Altaf Bukhari-led Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP), which is also perceived as BJP’s proxy.

Last month, a meeting between the BJP’s senior leader Tarun Chugh, Bukhari, and Lone, in Srinagar, lent credence to such perceptions.

A senior BJP leader from the Valley said in a recent interview that all the contestants except for the NC and the PDP were their candidates, indicating tacit support to Bukhari and Lone.

On May 16, the Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) announced its support for Engineer Rashid.