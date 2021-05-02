Elections 2021

People blessed us, BJP to retain power in Assam: Sonowal

PTI Guwahati | Updated on May 02, 2021

File Photo: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal hugs senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma during an election rally   -  The Hindu

BJP-led NDA is ahead of the Grand Alliance spearheaded by the Congress, leading in 77 of the 119 seats

Elated over the initial trends of Assam poll results, which showed that the BJP has an edge over its rivals, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday exuded confidence that the saffron party-led alliance will retain power in the State.

The ruling BJP-led NDA is surging ahead of the Grand Alliance spearheaded by the Congress in Assam, leading in 77 of the 119 seats, trends available on the Election Commission website at 12.15 pm showed.

Also read: Counting begins for Assam Assembly polls amid strict Covid protocols

“People have blessed us. We can say for sure that the BJP will form government in Assam. We are coming back to power with our partners AGP and UPPL,” Sonowal told reporters.

Asked if the ruling coalition will be able to bag 100 seats, as claimed by the saffron camp ahead of the polls, he said, “The trends are completely in favour of the BJP. The party will achieve its target. However, we will have to wait for the final results.” Sonowal is maintaining a comfortable lead in Majuli constituency.

Published on May 02, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.