People blessed us, BJP to retain power in Assam: Sonowal

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
Elated over the initial trends of Assam poll results, which showed that the BJP has an edge over its rivals, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday exuded confidence that the saffron party-led alliance will retain power in the State.
The ruling BJP-led NDA is surging ahead of the Grand Alliance spearheaded by the Congress in Assam, leading in 77 of the 119 seats, trends available on the Election Commission website at 12.15 pm showed.
“People have blessed us. We can say for sure that the BJP will form government in Assam. We are coming back to power with our partners AGP and UPPL,” Sonowal told reporters.
Asked if the ruling coalition will be able to bag 100 seats, as claimed by the saffron camp ahead of the polls, he said, “The trends are completely in favour of the BJP. The party will achieve its target. However, we will have to wait for the final results.” Sonowal is maintaining a comfortable lead in Majuli constituency.
