: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the BJP’s historic win for the third time in a row in Haryana demonstrates that people support the right wing party for a long time if given a chance but, on the contrary, show “no entry board” to Congress after their maiden entry in a state.

The BJP also did well in Jammu and Kashmir, where the elections were happening for the first time after 2014 and post abrogation of Article 370, as Modi pointed out that party’s vote share was highest at 25.63 percent. National Conference got 23.44 percent vote share, and Congress 11.9 percent.

Of the total 90 seats in J&K, Congress-NC won 49 seats, taking the coalition past the half-way mark for forming the government while BJP got 29 seats -- all in the Jammu region.

Joining celebrations at the BJP headquarters, Modi said that Haryana was constituted in 1966. So far 13 elections have been held in state, out of which in 10 elections, the people of Haryana have changed the government. But, for the first time, a government has been formed in Haryana after completing 2 terms of 5 years, he flagged.

“Wherever BJP forms government, the people there support BJP for a long time. And on the other hand, what is the condition of Congress? When was the last time a Congress government came back to power? About 13 years ago in 2011, their government was repeated in Assam and since then their government has not been formed again...In most of the states of the country, people have put up ‘no entry’ boards for Congress.”

In that context, he said Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh people have chosen BJP several times. Similarly, the BJP is ruling the Arunachal Pradesh and Goa for the third time and in UP and Bihar it has returned to power on basis of development politics.

The PM singled out Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and his predecessor Manohar Lal Khattar, and party workers for the victory in Haryana. “Today, the guarantee of development has overpowered the knot of lies,” he said in a jibe at Congress.

Weakening the country

He told the party workers that Congress wants to weaken the country by spreading anarchy in India, and for that they are instigating different sections. “They are constantly trying to ignite a fire. The country saw how attempts were made to instigate farmers, but the farmers of Haryana gave them a befitting reply that they are with the country, they are with the BJP. Many attempts were made to instigate Dalits and OBCs but this society also recognized this conspiracy and said that they are with the country, they are with the BJP,” he said as the party defied exit polls projections to come to power in the state.

He also accused Congress of being party to international conspiracies to disturb the country. “...For some time now, many conspiracies are being hatched against India. Many conspiracies are being hatched to weaken India’s democracy and social fabric. International conspiracies are being hatched. National parties like Congress and their allies are involved in this game. Today Haryana has given a befitting reply to every such conspiracy.”

The PM said elections were conducted peacefully after decades in Jammu and Kashmir and this is a victory for the constitution and democracy of India.

In a message to INDIA alliance partners, he said Congress is a liability for the alliance partners as the polls have demonstrated.

“In J&K, its (Congress) allies were already worried that they were suffering losses because of Congress and today’s results have shown the same. You must remember that we saw the same thing in the election results as well. In Lok Sabha, half of the seats won by Congress were because of their allies. Apart from this, where the allies trusted Congress, the boat of those allies sank,” he remarked.

“In many states, the allies of Congress had to bear the brunt of Congress’s poor performance. Congress is such a parasitic party that swallows its allies. Congress wants to make such a country where people hate their own heritage, doubt their national institutions, wants to tarnish the image of everything that the countrymen are proud of. Whether it is the country’s Election Commission, the country’s police, the country’s judiciary, Congress wants to tarnish every institution,” he added.