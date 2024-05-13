Lined up outside a polling station in the Khanyar Assembly segment of Srinagar’s downtown area, dozens of women, their faces veiled with colourful headscarves, awaited their turn to cast their ballots. “Our children are jobless. I am voting against high unemployment and the cost of living imposed by smart meters (for electricity),” said a middle-aged woman, adjusting her head scarf.

By 6 p.m., the segment recorded 23.06 per cent polling, surpassing the 9.1 per cent turnover it saw during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The city’s downtown area, which went to polls as part of Srinagar LS seat during the fourth phase of elections on Monday, had preferred to steer clear of polling booths since the eruption of militancy in the region in 1989. Mostly the staunch supporters of political parties used to show up at polling stations to cast their votes. However, this time voters turned up at the polling booths in good numbers to cast their votes.

“Although Srinagar witnessed modest voting, it is relatively much higher than what we have witnessed over the past few decades,” said Noor Ahmad Baba, a prominent political analyst and former professor at University of Kashmir . “People are voting with a positive mindset and we see a degree of enthusiasm among them,” said Baba. According to Baba, even crossing double digit is significant.

A significantly higher voter turnover was also seen in other segments of the constituency, spread over five districts: Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Shopian and Budgam. The voters in Pulwama and Shopian districts, once the epicentre of militancy, were seen standing in serpentine queues before the polling stations.

In Pulwama’s Naira, the village of the People’s Democratic Party’s candidate Waheed ur Rehman Parra, the voters made a beeline for the polling stations to cast their votes right from the morning.

“I am voting to restore my lost identity and dignity,” said a young voter, “People here want to end this drawn-out silence.”

The assembly segment witnessed 39.25 per cent polls by 6 p.m., while its neighbouring Shopian constituency recorded 45.04 per cent. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, both segments saw only three per cent polling. By 6 p.m., the Srinagar LS constituency saw 35.75 per cent turnout.

Speaking to media after casting his vote, former Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah blamed the administration for detaining the NC workers over the last two days. “I want to ask the Prime Minister and Home Minister why our workers were detained. Are they afraid of their defeat?” he asked.

Levelling the same allegations, Parra said that there were forces who wanted to derail the elections.

Over the last few days, the PDP, the NC and even the Apni Party alleged that the administration had been harassing and detaining their workers.