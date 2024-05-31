Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed ‘Surya Arghya’ during sunrise at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial here on Friday as part of his meditation exercise.

Modi carried out ‘Surya Arghya,’ a ritual associated with spiritual practice involving salutations to the Almighty, manifested in the form of the sun and offered prayers with folded hands.

A short video clip, ‘Sunrise, Surya Arghya, Spirituality,’ posted by the BJP on its ‘X’ handle, showed the PM pouring little water from a traditional, beaker-like small vessel into the sea as an offering (Arghya) and praying using his prayer beads (Japa mala).

Kanniyakumari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditates at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, in Kanniyakumari, Friday, May 31, 2024.

The BJP also posted photographs of the Prime Minister, clad in a saffron shirt, shawl, and dhoti, engrossed in meditation at the Dhyan Mandapam. Incense sticks were spotted burning slowly in front of him. Modi also walked around the mandapam with his japa mala in his hands.

Photographs of Modi in a meditating posture have apparently been clicked at different times, and the same is true of video clips.

Kanyakumari is famous for its sunrise and sunset, and the memorial is located on a tiny islet near the shoreline. At the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, the PM began meditation on the evening of May 30 and is scheduled to complete it on the evening of June 1.

