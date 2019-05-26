Elections

PM Narendra Modi calls on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 26, 2019 Published on May 26, 2019

PM Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. (File photo)   -  Kamal Narang

A day after being appointed prime minister for a second term, Narendra Modi on Sunday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Sources described it as a courtesy call.

Modi reached the vice president house here to meet Naidu this morning.

Modi was on Saturday appointed prime minister by President Ram Nath Kovind after he was unanimously elected NDA parliamentary party leader at a meeting in which he asked coalition members to work without discrimination, stressing on the need to win the trust of minorities.

In the general election, he led the BJP-led NDA to a landslide victory with the alliance winning 353 seats, including an unprecedented 303 by the BJP.

Published on May 26, 2019
Next Story

YSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy to meet Modi on Sunday

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
YSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy to meet Modi on Sunday