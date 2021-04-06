Polling begins in Tamil Nadu

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Polling in 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu started at 7 am on Tuesday.
A total of 3,998 candidates including heavyweights like Chief Minister K Palaniswami, deputy CM O Panneerselvam, DMK President MK Stalin, AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran and Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan are in the fray.
The Election Commission will be conducting the polls with due Covid-19 health protocols such as checking the temperature of voters.
People started lining up early in the morning eagerly to cast their votes. Actors Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar were among the early voters in the city.
While the ruling AIADMK is seeking a third term, Stalin-led DMK is making a strong bid to come back to power after a decade of stint in opposition.
Polling also began in neighbouring Puducherry this morning.
