In a high-stakes political drama, Sharad Pawar once again proved why he is regarded as the grand strategist of Maharashtra politics. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP- Sharad Pawar) chief swooped in at a critical moment to diffuse tensions between the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) factions, ensuring the survival of the opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), ahead of the state assembly elections.

The warring camps had reached an impasse over seat-sharing negotiations, threatening to fracture the alliance just as the November polls loomed. But Pawar’s timely intervention turned the tide. In a series of intense meetings, Pawar brought Congress and and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena to the table, guiding them towards a deal that sees each party contesting 85 seats, with 18 seats allocated to smaller partners in the coalition.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, visibly relieved, shared the breakthrough with the media in Mumbai on Wednesday evening: “We met Sharad Pawar, and he asked us to come together and announce that the seat-sharing issue is resolved without any problems. The Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP will each contest 85 seats, and we are ready to take on all 288 seats in the assembly.” Discussions are in the conclusive stage for the remaining seats while 18 seats will be give to small alliance partners.

Congress state president Nana Patole confirmed Raut’s statement, emphasising that Pawar’s leadership had been crucial in finalising the deal. “Sharad Pawar ensured that we move forward united, and announce the seat sharing ,” Patole said.

As the alliance celebrated the breakthrough, Shiv Sena (UBT) made an announcement of its own: the release of its first list of 65 candidates. Aaditya Thackeray, Uddhav’s son and a rising star in the Sena, will contest from Mumbai’s Worli, while in Thane’s Kopri-Panchpakhadi seat, where Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is contesting, the Sena fielded Kedar Dighe, nephew of the late Sena stalwart Anand Dighe, who had once been Shinde’s mentor.