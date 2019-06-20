Simultaneous polls will confuse voters: Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda on Thursday said “one nation, one election” — holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies — would create a confusion among voters.

“I have my own apprehensions about it. I feel we are not so advanced,” he told reporters here, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called an all-party meeting in New Delhi to build a consensus on the idea.

It was announced after the meeting that a committee for giving a “time-bound” suggestions on “one nation, one election” would be set up by the Prime Minister. Deve Gowda said, “There are some people who welcomed it and some who did not. Let us be honest. Since the polling booths for Assembly and Lok Sabha polls are located at separate places, there will be confusion. This is the one of disadvantages because of which I am perturbed.”

On EVMs

Deve Gowda said when elections were held using paper ballots, officials gave separate paper slips to the voters if polls to the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies took place simultaneously. The process cleared doubts among the voters, he added. However, now that elections take place using electronic voting machines, there will be a problem if simultaneous polls are held, said Deve Gowda.