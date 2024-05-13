Thousands of voters turn up at polling booths across Telangana to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha election. The State reported a polling percentage of 24.31 per cent at 11 am. The voting percentage in the state capital (including Hyderabad and Secunderabad) is tardy, with Hyderabad reporting only 10.70 per cent and Secunderabad 15.77 per cent.

The districts showed much better turnouts. While the backward district of Adilabad reported 31 per cent of polling, Khammam, a major agricultural produce trading centre, reported a similar percentage.

Polling across the 17 seats in the seat and in the byelection to the Cantonment (Secunderabad) Assembly seat is reported to be peaceful, with the police making elaborate arrangements.

Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee President A Revanth Reddy cast his vote at Kodangal in Mahboobnagar district, and former Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi President K Chandrashekar Rao cast his voice at Chintamadaka in Siddhipet segment.

Former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Former Supreme Court Chief Justice N V Ramana, film actors Chirajneevi, Mahesh Babu, and Jr NTR have cast their votes in different polling stations in Hyderabad.

