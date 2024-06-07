Beyond the din of the fight between the big regional parties in Tamil Nadu — DMK and AIADMK — and their challenger, BJP, a silent and significant phenomenon has happened in the State — the rise of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).

With its vote-share crossing the 8 per cent mark, the party has become eligible, as per Election Commission’s guidelines, for the status of ‘State-recognised party’.

It was formed by film director-turned-politician, Seeman, in 2010. In 2016, it fought its first (assembly) elections and got just 1.76 per cent vote share; the number rose to 3.87 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

People flocked to listen to Seeman’s brilliant oratory and fiery speeches, in which he explicated the merits of Tamil nationalism and sang panegyrics of Velupillai Prabhakaran, the founder of the terrorist organisation LTTE — he would call himself and his party men “sons of Prabhakaran” in every speech.

The speeches left many cold, but they struck a chord with the youth essentially because of Seeman’s steadfast refusal to ally with any other party. NTK became a tent for those who didn’t like DMK and AIADMK. (BJP was not even on the horizon.)

In the 2021 assembly elections, NTK’s vote percentage increased to 6.58 per cent. And now, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it has secured 8.19 per cent.

Annamalai’s approbation

It is not often that you see a party leader praising a rival, especially an ideological opposite. But BJP’s Tamil Nadu President, Kuppusamy Annamalai generously praised NTK at a press conference yesterday. Acknowledging that NTK fought the elections “honestly, without bribing voters and without a meaningful organisation base”, Annamalai said he knew how hard NTK fought the elections. Indeed, NTK’s growing vote-share cued the departure of the Tamil people from Dravidian politics, he said.

By not allying with any other party and not playing the “money game” NTK demonstrated to the voters that it was a party with a difference. Furthermore, in 19 of the 39 seats, the party put in female candidates. Practically none of the party’s contestants were known names and almost all of them were educated. All these shoveled-in votes.

Thus far, Seeman’s doggedness has paid off. But there are bumps ahead.

First, the party has in the 14 years of its existence never won an assembly or a Lok Sabha seat. This might fatigue its workers.

Second, two challengers have emerged — BJP and actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which will fight its first elections in 2026. BJP’s 11.24 per cent vote share and the party’s growing popularity would worry Seeman. Vijay is yet an unknown, but he is a popular actor — his party would be yet another outlet for those who wish to junk Dravidianism.

Seeman obviously recognises these challenges but says he won’t deviate from his ‘non-alignment’ path. He once said in a public meeting that he wouldn’t mind screaming hoarse for the welfare of the Tamil people and die happily rather than join hands with another party. Such an unwavering stand is what is fetching him votes.