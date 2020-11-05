‘Throw out TMC,’ Amit Shah exhorts BJP cadres in WB

‘Like riding on a cannonball’
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
Home Minister Amit Shah’s two-day trip to West Bengal starting on Thursday underlined the caste and community linkages the BJP has been cultivating, especially pushing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to grant citizenship rights to communities who have settled in the State from Bangladesh.
Shah’s presence was aimed at galvanising the cadre by asserting the BJP’s claim to capture the State Assembly in elections due in 2021 which he did duly raising the “throw out TMC” slogan with the party workers who thronged his gatherings at Bankura.
The TMC Chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee typically responded by issuing caution to Shah and said she understands enough Hindi to figure out what Ukhaad ke phenk do (pluck them out, a term often used by Shah) means.
“The Mamata Government has unleashed a reign of terror, especially on the BJP workers. But the time has come for them to go. The BJP will come here with two-third majority. The people of Bengal are ready to throw them out,” said Shah at Bankura.
Shah had a meal at a tribal home in Bankura and was expected to visit the home of a member of the Matua community, part of the refugee Scheduled Caste groups loosely termed namasudras in West Bengal.
The BJP has successfully wooed the Dalit communities in West Bengal by promising them citizenship rights through the CAA.
The party benefitted from their support in the Lok Sabha elections and plans to continue mobilising the SC/ST/OBC groups in the run up to the next assembly elections in a State where the long duration of communist rule had obfuscated the caste fissures in the society.
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
With two out of every five sold worldwide being from India, this model’s third-gen will have to match that ...
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
‘Indian investors have started realising that it is important to consider and evaluate non-financial ...
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
The fund was re-classified as a large- and mid-cap scheme following SEBI’s new norms
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Notes from a neighbourhood birdwatcher
Web dramas spouting cuss words gratuitously are likely to invite the heavy hand of censorship
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...