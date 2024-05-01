The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday removed Kunal Ghosh from the post of West Bengal General Secretary, stating that his views did not align with those of the party.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party removed Ghosh from the post hours after he showered praise on Tapas Roy, the BJP candidate from Kolkata North Lok Sabha constituency. Roy joined the BJP in March this year after quitting the TMC.

“Recently, Kunal Ghosh has been expressing views that do not align with those of the party. It is important to clarify that these are his personal opinions and should not be attributed to the party. Ghosh was previously relieved of his role as party spokesperson. Now, he has been removed from the position of general secretary of the State organisation,” the Trinamool Congress said in a statement.

Earlier, Ghosh shared dais with Roy, a former TMC MLA, during a blood donation camp in the city and described the latter as an “ideal” candidate.