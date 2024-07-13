Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) continues to lead in the Vikravandi Assembly constituency, where count of votes, polled on July 10 byelection, is underway.

When the fifth round of vote-count concluded, Anniyur Siva alias A Sivashanmugam of the DMK secured 31,151 votes, and he was leading by a margin of 19,668 votes over his nearest rival Pattali Makkal Katchi’s C Anbumani, who got 11,483 votes.

Tamil nationalist party Nam Tamilar Katchi candidate K Abinaya was in the third place with 2,275 votes.

Counting of votes began at 8 am and postal ballots were taken up first.

The by-election was necessitated due to the death of DMK legislator N Pugazhenthi in April this year.

The main opposition AIADMK and DMDK boycotted the July 10 bypoll.

The DMK-led alliance had won all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry segment in the just concluded Parliamentary elections.