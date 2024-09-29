Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Sunday demanded the resignation of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after a case was registered against her in Bengaluru, following a court direction for allegedly extorting money through now scrapped electroal bonds.

He alleged that companies which incurred huge losses have made significant donations to the BJP through the Electoral Bond scheme and the court found valid grounds to direct the police to register an FIR against Sitharaman and others.

“If you have morality, then drive out former BJP Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his son B Y Vijayendra who is the BJP State President. Expel Nirmala Sitharaman, (leader of opposition in the Karnataka assembly) R Ashoka and BJP MLA Munirathna,” Kharge said in a press conference.

According to police, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 384 (punishment for extortion), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) against Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, ED officials, office-bearers of the BJP at state and national level, based on the order of a special court.

BJP Karnataka Chief B Y Vijayendra, party leader Nalin Kumar Kateel have also been named in the FIR.

Explaining the matter, Kharge said the FIR was registered based on a petition filed by the Janadhikara Sangharsha Parishath.

“The Supreme Court too had called the Electoral Bond scheme as unconstitutional,” he said.

According to Kharge, 33 companies running at a loss of ₹1 lakh crore have donated ₹576.2 crore to the BJP.

Further, six companies which have shown a positive net profit have donated ₹646 crore to the saffron party, which is more than their aggregate net profit.

“Three companies, which had positive net profit but reported negative direct taxes, have donated ₹193.8 crore to the BJP,” he claimed.

Kharge took a dig at some BJP leaders for their alleged statement that Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were into money laundering and they should be jailed first.

He further charged Vijayendra with being involved in money laundering through shell companies based out of Kolkata and other places.

