‘Electric three, two-wheelers can be registered without battery’

The government on Wednesday has come out with a clarification on electric three and two-wheelers, saying they can be registered without the batteries.

It said that the prototype of the electrical vehicle, and the battery (regular or swappable) is required to be type approved by the test agencies specified under Rule 126 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

“Vehicles without batteries can be sold and registered based on the type approval certificate issued by the test agency,” the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a notification.

It further clarified that “There is no need to specify the Make/Type or any other details of the battery for the purpose of registration.”

This comes after the recommendations brought to the notice of the Ministry to delink cost of battery (that accounts for 30-40 per cent of the total cost) from the vehicle cost.

Vehicles could then also be sold in the market without the battery. This will make the upfront cost of the electrical two-wheeler and three-wheelers to be lower than normal combustion engine powered two and three wheeler, it said.

“The battery could be provided separately by the original equipment manufacturers (vehicles) or the energy service provider,” it said.

Earlier, the subsidy was only available if the battery was in the vehicle. But, now they’ve taken out that point, and this is expected to benefit the battery makers too.