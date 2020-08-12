‘Electric three, two-wheelers can be registered without battery’

Office buzz
Back to the workplace To meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
The government on Wednesday has come out with a clarification on electric three and two-wheelers, saying they can be registered without the batteries.
It said that the prototype of the electrical vehicle, and the battery (regular or swappable) is required to be type approved by the test agencies specified under Rule 126 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.
“Vehicles without batteries can be sold and registered based on the type approval certificate issued by the test agency,” the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a notification.
It further clarified that “There is no need to specify the Make/Type or any other details of the battery for the purpose of registration.”
This comes after the recommendations brought to the notice of the Ministry to delink cost of battery (that accounts for 30-40 per cent of the total cost) from the vehicle cost.
Vehicles could then also be sold in the market without the battery. This will make the upfront cost of the electrical two-wheeler and three-wheelers to be lower than normal combustion engine powered two and three wheeler, it said.
“The battery could be provided separately by the original equipment manufacturers (vehicles) or the energy service provider,” it said.
Earlier, the subsidy was only available if the battery was in the vehicle. But, now they’ve taken out that point, and this is expected to benefit the battery makers too.
Back to the workplace To meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Audits will now take an integrated view of sectors, policies and schemes
Last week, two CEO announcements brought cheer to the stock markets. At home, Sashidhar Jagdishan’s succession ...
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
After muted returns over 3 and 5 years, the fund has made a comeback over the last year
Though they’ve managed to beat benchmark, long-term returns have been mediocre
I’m 25 years old and have been investing in mutual funds for the past two-and-a half years. The funds I invest ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...