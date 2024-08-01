Sale of electric three-wheelers picked up briskly in July, alongside continued growth in sale of electric two-wheelers despite a recent subsidy cut.

Electric vehicle (EV) registrations across segments in July grew 17 per cent to 1.28 lakh units from 1.09 lakh units in June, according to Vahan data.

Nearly 61,337 electric bikes were sold in July, up by 15 per cent from 53,293 units in June. Electric three-wheeler sales grew 20 per cent at 59,185 units from 49,187 the previous month.

Leading players in the electric three-wheeler segment for July include Mahindra with over 6,505 sold units, followed by Bajaj Auto (3,694), YC Electric Vehicle (3,651), and Piaggio (1,956). TI Clean Mobility, which is expanding beyond the southern region, sold about 600 units.

In the electric two-wheeler segment, Ola Electric maintained its lead with sale of 18,524 units in July, up from 16,390 in June, followed by TVS Motor with 11,555 sold units (9,850), Bajaj Auto 7,752 (7,812), Ather Energy 6,008 (5,907), Hero MotoCorp 5,044 (3,074), and Greaves 3,154 (2,715).

Electric car registrations in July increased to 6,503 units from 6,175 in June.

The Union Government has extended the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024 by two months, until September 30, and increased the outlay to ₹778 crore from ₹500 crore. Eligible EV categories include two-wheelers, three-wheelers, e-rickshaws, e-carts, and L5 vehicles.