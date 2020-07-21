Electrical equipment and electronics industry to scrap imports from China: Report

The Indian electrical equipment and electronics industry has started mass cancelling of imports from China, and are looking for alternative destinations from which to source their raw material, even if it means higher costs, Economic Times reported.

This comes amidst Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for the vocal-for-local initiative. The campaign gathered momentum this month with import restrictions on power equipment from China.

Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers’ Association President RK Chugh told ET that the industry would consider shifting its sourcing from China to “reliable and friendlier” — Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Germany.

Software could be imported from Europe, and raw materials from Russia, the Czech Republic or Poland, he added.

The vocal-for-local initiative has gained momentum across all sectors, including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).