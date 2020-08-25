Electrically-operated vehicles without battery packs to attract GST, rules AAR

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
A three-wheeler motor vehicle will be considered an electrically operated vehicle if it is fitted with the battery packs, an Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR) has ruled.
“A three-wheeled motor vehicle is classifiable under HSN 8703 as an electrically operated vehicle, provided it is fitted with the battery pack. Otherwise, it will be classifiable under HSN 8706,” the West Bengal AAR said in a recent ruling. HSN (Harmonised System of Nomenclature) 8703 classifies such vehicle for ‘nil’ levy, while HSN 8706 means GST at 28 per cent.
Commenting on the ruling, Rajat Mohan, Senior Partner with AMRG & Associates, said that under the renewable energy initiative of the Government of India, electrically operated three-wheeled motor vehicles are chargeable to nil rate of duties. The AAR ruling held that an electrically-operated three-wheeled motor vehicle would fall under the highest tax bracket of 28 per cent if it is not fitted with a battery pack.
“E-rickshaw and e-auto manufacturing companies would be saddled with ineligible ITC, as the shells would be chargeable at 28 per cent GST, whereas there would no tax on outward supplies if the shell is fitted with batteries,” said Mohan.
The applicant in the case, Hooghly Motors Private Limited, is a manufacturer of “three-wheeled motor vehicles”, commonly known as ‘Toto’. It had approached the AAR to know whether a three-wheeled vehicle is classifiable as an ‘electrically-operated motor vehicle’ under HSN 8703 when supplied with a battery pack. It submitted that such a vehicle is different from the body of a three-wheeled motor vehicle supplied without the battery pack. The latter may be classified under another code — HSN 8708 — which attacts 28 per cent GST.
After going through facts presented, the AAR observed that a three-wheeled motor vehicle without the battery pack does not have the essential character of an electrically-operated vehicle. However, it is also not a vehicle fitted with an internal combustion engine. Unless it is equipped with any device like solar panels that may supply energy for its locomotion, it cannot be classified as a vehicle under Sub-heading 8703 of the Tariff Act.
However, it includes the chassis fitted with the motor to convert electrical energy into mechanical energy, to put the vehicle into locomotion once the battery pack is attached. Such a device is called the engine of the vehicle. “It is, therefore, classifiable under Tariff head 8706 00 31, being the chassis fitted with an engine of a vehicle under sub-heading 8703,” the Bench said.
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
During uncertain times such as now, being credit-confident (being confident of obtaining a loan with fewer ...
This benefit is welcome if the original cover is small, but has its limitations
The Charter doesn’t stem from any legal provision in the Income Tax Act
Bellwether indices rallied in the midst of instability last week; tread with caution
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...