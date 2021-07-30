Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021 sent to Cabinet for further approval

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The consultation for Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has been done and the draft Bill has been sent to the Cabinet Secretary for further consideration, said Power Minister RK Singh on Friday, after his meeting with the top officials of the Ministry and heads of DISCOMS of all States/UTs on Friday.
“Consultation for the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has been done and sent to the Cabinet Secretary for further consideration,” Singh said when asked if the Bill will be introduced in the monsoon session or not.
The Minister said that under the KUSUM scheme, agriculture feeders are being solarised. Thirty per cent of the cost of solarisation is met from the KUSUM, and seventy per cent is loan from NABARD/PFC/REC.
“The target of the scheme is to bring down the Aggregate Technical and Commercial Losses (AT&C Losses) to 12-15 per cent at the all India level and bring down the gap between Average Cost of Supply (ACS) and Average Revenue Realised (ARR) to zero by 2024-25,” Singh said . He further added that the aim is to establish an operationally efficient and financially sustainable power sector which is equipped with modern technologies like smart grids and to meet this requirement, the government has launched the revamped distribution sector scheme.
Meanwhile, power distribution companies (DISCOMs) that are making losses will not be able to access the funds under this Scheme unless they draw up a plan to reduce the losses; list out the steps they would take to reduce such losses and the calendar; thereof, get their State’s approval to it; and file it with the Centre. The fund flow from the scheme will be contingent on their adhering to the loss reduction trajectories.
He further informed that action plan and detailed project report (DPR) need to be formulated by the DISCOMs in consultation with the Nodal Agency or Ministry of Power; and that REC, PFC, and the Ministry would provide all necessary assistance in this regard . DISCOMs will also indicate specific activities and reforms required to improve their performance as part of the action plan. The deadline for DPRs submission would be December 31.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Ambrose Kooliyath’s permaculture farm on the banks of the Nila River thrives on local resources
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...