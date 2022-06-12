Elest to set up display fab in Telangana

Telangana’s dream to emerge India’s FAB Hub got a boost with Bengaluru-based Elest deciding to set up India’s first display fab for manufacturing advanced AMOLED displays at an investment of ₹24,000 crore in the State.

It will supply AMOLED displays to TV, smartphone and tablet makers globally.

Speaking at the occasion here on Sunday, Telangana Industries & IT Minister K T Rama Rao said: “Having a Display FAB in Telangana would put India on a global map at par with select few countries such as China, USA, and Japan. Since the announcement of India Semiconductor Mission, Government of Telangana has been working on a mission mode to have a Fab in the State and this investment will provide us further encouragement to continue our efforts.”

The State government is confident that having a Display Fab will be a major boost to the thriving Electronics and IT ecosystem in the State and its ancillaries, he said.

Elest has been incorporated by the promoters of Rajesh Exports, a Global Fortune 500 company, specifically for the purpose of manufacturing innovative technology products such as AMOLED displays, Lithium-ion cells, batteries, and EVs. Elest would be setting up the Display FAB in technological association and with technology inputs from some of the most advanced and finest research centres across the world.

With the announcement of this investment, Telangana emerges a front-runner in the semiconductor and Display Fab sector. It is one of the largest investments in the country’s electronics sector and the largest ever investment by size in the State.

Attracting global talents

The Display FAB would be set up under the India Semiconductor Mission programme of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology. Chairman of Rajesh Exports Rajesh Mehta said, “the Display FAB in Telangana would attract some of finest global talents in the next generation technology and would generate direct opportunity to more than 3000 people including scientists and advanced technology professionals. It would create a much larger ecosystem of partners, ancillaries, suppliers, generating thousands of jobs. Elest is confident that the setting up of the Gen6 AMOLED Display manufacturing facility will generate a global interest and would ensure future technology growth in our country.”

Elest would also be setting up a Research and Development centre for research in the next generation areas of advanced display technology.