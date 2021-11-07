EMU train services between Chennai Beach and Egmore temporarily suspended

Due to incessant rains and waterlogging on the tracks, EMU train services between Chennai Beach and Egmore have been temporarily suspended. Various trains to Chennai Central and Egmore have been delayed, says a tweet by Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai, Southern Railway.

"Our teams are continuously coordinating with Chennai Corporation to pump out water from the tracks. We have mobilised all resources and are continuously working to bring services back to normal at the shortest time possible. We are also making announcements at the affected stations," the tweet said.