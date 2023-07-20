In today’s competitive business environment, a corporate leader who is the founder of many companies need to be smart, vigilant, be able to compete with the best, stand the test of time and nurture local talent. “I am happy to note that the Rayala Group has done exactly that,” said Venkaiah Naidu, former Vice-President of India.

“We must compete with the best in the world. That’s why the local talent needs to be encouraged and they should be given an opportunity to grow,” he said, while participating in the centenary of MR Pratap, Former Chairman of Rayala Corporation and the Diamond Jubilee of the Rayala Corporation.

During a recent visit to the US, people there were proud that India is once again reaching its past glory. Once upon a time, India was known as a Vishwa Guru. Students from across the globe used to come and study in Nalanda and Takshshila and many such institutions. That was the great story of India. “But, unfortunately in the middle, the colonial rulers came, ruined us, cheated us economically and also corrupted the minds of many. Some of our people are still suffering from that colonial mindset. We must give up the colonial mindset. We must really emulate the examples of great people,” he said.

“We were told about Robert Clive the Great, Napoleon the Great but not Rana Pratap the Great, Sivaji the Great or Veerapandia Katabomman the Great. This is the irony that our government even after independence could not understand and continued with that colonial education. It is high time we come out of it and learn about our forefathers who have made great contributions and then try to emulate those great examples,” he said.

Ranjit Pratap, Managing Director, Rayala Corporation, said the Rayala story is a saga from automobile assembling to organic farming. The group has excelled in whatever business they ventured into and adapted to different technologies at various points of time signalling the ability to embrace, adapt and excel at new technologies.