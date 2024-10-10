In this package
- News
Ratan Tata passes away at 86
- Companies
Ratan Tata piloted Tata Group's aviation ambitions
- Slideshow
Ratan Tata over the years - I
- Companies
Unwavering support of Ratan Tata instrumental in JLR success post-2008: JLR CEO Adrian Mardell
- Video
Ratan Tata’s mortal remains reach NCPA
- National
Ratan Tata: The dogs lose a best friend
- News
From Radia tapes to spat with Mistry, Ratan Tata had his share of controversies
- News
Ratan Tata – farewell to a man we admire, adore and love
- News
Ratan Tata death: Maharashtra announces one-day state mourning; TCS calls off press conference for Q2 results
- News
Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata: India Inc, politicians urge government
- Slideshow
Ratan Tata, visionary leader of Tata Sons, passes away at 86
- Video
Ratan Tata: Part corporate titan, part saint
- News
India mourns the passing of Ratan Tata
