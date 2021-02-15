Ending Covid-19 pandemic ‘very very easy’ in comparison to climate change: Bill Gates

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates said that ending the coronavirus pandemic is nothing in comparison to climate change, BBC reported.
Speaking about both the crises, Gates stated that solving the climate crisis would be “the most amazing thing humanity has ever done.” By comparison, stopping the pandemic is “very very easy.”
During an interview with the BBC where he talked about his new book ‘How to Avoid a Climate Disaster’, Gates said, “We’ve never made a transition like we’re talking about doing in the next 30 years. There is no precedent for this. Fifty-one billion is how many tonnes of greenhouse gases the world typically adds to the atmosphere each year. Zero is where we need to get to.”
He further mentioned that renewable sources, including wind and solar, can help the world decarbonize electricity. However, that’s less than 30 per cent of total emissions.
He believes that the world needs to decarbonize the other 70 per cent of the world economy – steel, cement, transport systems, fertilizer production among many others. Gates intends to zero in on the technology to solve the climate crisis.
According to Gates, the answer to this will be an innovation effort on a scale the world has never seen before and this has to start with governments.
He noted that the governments need to have price signals to ask the private sector to produce green products.
He noted that this mammoth task requires a huge investment by governments in research and development. And, the price of this can only be brought down by employing technology and augmenting new methods of producing goods.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Director Renuka Shahane’s film ‘Tribhanga’ zooms in on the relationship between mothers and daughters
The director’s chemistry with the dramatist — living or dead — is pivotal to the success of theatre
My sister recently sent me a photograph of myself as a two-year old, playing in the snow, in Sweden. I look ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...