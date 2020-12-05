Ensure safety of vaccine storage spots as that of EVMs: UP CM to officials

Vivo V20Pro: Five cameras and a beautiful sunset
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to increase storage capacity for anti-coronavirus vaccines, when they become available, as he virtually equated the security for the vaccines with that of electronic voting machines.
At a meeting at his official residence, he directed officials to increase the cold storage capacity to 2.30 lakh litres by December 15, according to an official statement.
Adityanath also said that cold chain facilities would be arranged at each districts and divisions.
“All security arrangements should be made to ensure its availability. The safety of the vaccine storage spots should be ensured in the same manner as that of the electronic voting machines,” the chief minister said.
He also directed officials to ensure that healthcare workers are trained in large number to administer vaccines.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said a COVID-19 vaccine may be ready in a few weeks as he noted that experts believe the wait for it will not be long, and asserted that the vaccination drive in India will begin as soon as scientists give the nod.
Five vaccine candidates are in different phases of clinical trails in India with the Serum Institute of India conducting phase-three trial of the Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Covaxin, a vaccine indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also started its phase-three clinical trial.
Another vaccine, developed in the country by Zydus Cadila, has completed phase-two clinical trail.
