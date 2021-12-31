Entering 2022 with more tools to tackle Covid-19, but in need of more solidarity

It’s been a year to the day since the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine received the first emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO) on December 31, 2020.

Twelve months on, 10 vaccines feature on WHO’s emergency use list that allows their quick adoption by countries. And that list now includes three vaccines shipped from India – Covishield and Covovax from Serum Institute of India (licensed from AstraZeneca-OxfordUniversity; and Novavax, respectively) and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. In fact, about 331 Covid-19 vaccines are globally under various stages of development, according to the WHO.

As a result of scientific collaborations, the world enters the third year of the SARS-CoV-2-induced pandemic, equipped with multiple treatment and diagnostic tools to tackle Covid-19. Besides vaccines, there are repurposed drugs, anti-viral pills, monoclonal antibodies, and an array of rapid and routine testing kits.

“A common corticoid steroid was found to be effective in cutting the risk of death in those with severe disease in September 2020. The development of new vaccines proved so effective at cutting serious disease and death – they represent a scientific masterclass,” said WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in his last briefing for the year.

Also read: 2022 starts on a cautious note

However, there are some not-so-happy developments as well, when it comes to access, with the world falling woefully short on its target of covering 40 per cent of the population in all countries by end 2021.

“92 Member States, out of 194, missed the 40 per cent target. This is due to a combination of limited supply going to low-income countries for most of the year and then subsequent vaccines arriving close to expiry and without key parts - like the syringes!,” said Dr Tedros. While science delivered, he said, “politics too often triumphed over solidarity.”

There were 1.8 million recorded deaths in 2020 and 3.5 million in 2021, “and we know the actual number is much higher,” he said. The vaccination target for 2022, is 70 per cent of the population across countries, by mid year.

Walk the talk

Meanwhile, countries like Israel are looking at a second booster shot, when several under-served regions are still to get their primary doses. And against this background unfolds the spread of Omicron, the highly-mutated and transmissible variant of the virus.

“I am highly concerned that Omicron being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta - is leading to a tsunami of cases,” the WHO chief said, cautioning against being misled by the narrative that it was “milder”. It could end up being more dangerous, he said, as its high transmissiblity could increase hospitalisation and death.

In 2022, the WHO urged government leaders and industry “to walk the talk on vaccine equity” both by ensuring consistent supply and helping get vaccinations actually into people. “Vaccine supply, for now at least, is improving although the emphasis on boosters in rich countries could cause low-income countries to go short again,” he added.

Also read: Serum applies for full authorisation of Covishield

Stressing the need to waive intellectual property rights and share technology, the WHO chief said, “I call on leaders of rich countries and manufacturers to learn the lessons of Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and now Omicron and work together to reach the 70 per cent vaccination coverage.”