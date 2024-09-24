Environmental activists have opposed the allotment of about 2,900 acres of forest land at Damagundam in Vikarabad district to the Navvy for setting up a radar centre. They alleged that establishing the radar centre would lead to the felling of over 12 lakh trees and cause harm to the rich biodiversity in the area.

“About 2,700 acres of land in the project originally belonged to the Endowments Department. But it was mutated to the Forest Department before handing over to the project,” Satyananda Swamy, a priest residing in an ashram, who is taking an active part in the movement against the project, said.

Stating that the land belonged to the Endowment Department till 2008, he said that the 500-year-old Sri Ramalingeswara Temple would go to oblivion if the project took shape at the site.

The Project

The Indian Navy approached the State government in 2010 to set up its second VLF (very low frequency) communication transmission station at Puduru in Vikarabad district. The first facility – INS Kattabomman Radar Station – was established at Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu in 1990.

The officials of Vikarabad DFO and Naval Command Agency signed the agreement for the transfer of 1,174 hectares of forest land. It received the Union Forest and Environment Department approval.

The facility would have a township, including schools, hospitals, banks and markets to serve about 3,000 people, including about 600 Naval personnel. The facility is expected to be completed by 2027.

Criticism

Environmental activists, however, opposed the project, alleging that it would be detrimental to the rich flora and fauna.

K Nageswar, media educator and political analyst, criticised the government for allotting land with rich biodiversity to the radar project. “We are not against the project per se. But we are opposed to the project location, which is rich in biodiversity and a source of oxygen for Hyderabad,” he said.

Citing the natural disasters at Kedarnath and Waynad, he said indiscriminate development disregarding environment would lead to disasters. “We need to balance environment and development,” he said.

Referring to the government’s promise to plant 12 lakh trees to make up for the possible losses, he said it would take years to build a forest like that.

Hundreds of activists gathered at the Dharna Chowk on Sunday responding to a call given by the Save Damagudem Joint Action Committee. “We will explore legal options to stop the government from destroying the forest,” a JAC leader said.

Activist Tulasi Chandu said the project site acts as an oxygen cylinder for the State Capital. Uprooting lakhs of trees could pose a threat to three rivers, including Musi, and could even lead to floods.

Government denies allegations

Rakesh Mohan Dobriyal, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) of Telangana, has denied the allegation of the possible loss of 12 lakh trees at the project site. “The allegations are baseless and irrational. The radar station will be built only in the 48 per cent of the area allotted. There will be no harm to the forest in the remaining 52 per cent of the area. Even in the 48 per cent area, only a few trees would be cut to set up the Radar station,” he explained.

Pegging the losses at 1.93 lakh trees, he said the government would revive 17.55 lakh trees in Rangareddy and Vikarabad forests spread over 2,348 hectares.

He also said that the temple and the associated tank would not be disturbed in any way. “There won’t be any restrictions to the devotees visiting the temple,” he said.