EPFO gets 15.41 lakh subscribers in September

The EPFO has added around 15.41 lakh net subscribers in September, according to the provisional payroll data released here on Saturday. The net subscriber additions have increased by 1.81 lakh in September compared to 13.60 lakh subscribers in August, 2021.

The Labour Ministry said in a release that out of the 15.41 lakh net subscribers, around 8.95 lakh new members have been registered for the first time and around 6.46 lakh subscribers rejoined the EPFO by changing jobs. 4.12 lakh new subscribers are within the age group of 22-25 years followed by 3.18 lakh workers in age-group of 18-21. “This indicates that many first-time job seekers are joining organised sector workforce in large numbers and have contributed around 47.39 per cent of total net subscriber additions in September,” the Labour Ministry said.

States such as Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka added approximately 9.41 lakh workers, which is around 61 per cent of total net payroll addition. Female enrolment during the month is around 3.27 lakh. ‘Expert services’ category (consisting of manpower agencies, private security agencies and small contractors etc.) constitutes 41.22 per cent of total subscriber addition.