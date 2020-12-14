EPS launches Amma ‘mini’ clinics for people living below poverty

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami launched 2,000 Amma ‘mini’ clinics in North Chennai - each comprising of a doctor, a nurse and an assistant.
Stating that the clinic will come across Tamil Nadu in phases, the Chief Minister said that it is for the poor, and those living below the poverty line. These clinics will be located in places where there are no primary health centres, he noted.
Out of the 2,000 ‘mini’ clinics, nearly 1,500 will be in villages, 200 in Chennai and 200 mobile clinics, said the government.
While inaugurating the ‘mini’ clinic, Palaniswami said, “Going to private clinics would cost ₹100 to ₹200. However, these charges could be avoided by poor people by visiting these ‘mini’ clinics.”
In Delhi, the ‘Mohalla’ clinics launched by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in 2015 has been quite successful providing health-check-ups and medicines to make public healthcare more affordable and accessible. Amma ‘mini’ clinics seem to be modelled on them.
