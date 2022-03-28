Equitas Small Finance Bank launches limited edition Equitas Bank CSK Debit Card

Equitas Small Finance Bank on Monday announced the launch of a limited edition Chennai Super Kings (CSK) branded debit card that can be availed along with an experience at ‘Equiverse’ virtual world.

“The bank launched this special edition debit card for Chennai Super King (CSK) fans, who shared space with the team’s players’ avatars in this virtual experience at www.equiverse.in,” the bank said in a press release.

“Visitors were able to experience the dressing room of the team, walk around the hallway and the match stadium, arrive at the launch of the debit card, and take one by creating an account. This limited edition card allows CSK fans to showcase their love for the team. This option is also available for those customers who convert their half KYC account into full KYC through video call,” the bank said.

This is the fourth IPL in which Equitas has partnered with CSK and alike. Last year, the bank has its logo at the back of the helmet and cap of the CSK players, positioning themselves as the #BankBehindEveryChampion.