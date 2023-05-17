Eric Garcetti, US Ambassador to India, has called for peace in Pakistan while stating that he would work to increase strategic and economic relations between the US and India.

In an interaction with the media in Mumbai, Garcetti said climate, culture and cities would be the focus areas to strengthen the US-India relationship.

“I believe strongly in the threat of climate change. Green space is essential to our life, we have to breathe air, be healthy, have green spaces for our children, and protect ourselves from the sea that is rising on our coast. Environment is everything for me and I had meetings with Mumbai industrialists who are working on green hydrogen, solar power and looking for ways to promote more public transportation and green buildings,” he said.

“Whether sports, movies or music culture, I want to connect people and strengthen ties, investments and bring more Indian culture to the United States,” he said.

Pakistan turmoil

Garcetti called for stability in Pakistan amid the rising turmoil in the country, triggered by the arrest of former PM Imran Khan, who was subsequently released following an intervention by the country’s top court.

“The United States, India and the world share the same concern. We want stability in Pakistan and hope there will not be unrest. This serves both India, the United States and the world and we hope and pray that rule of law and peace will prevail over the border. That is up to the people of Pakistan to decide,” he added.