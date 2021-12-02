ESIC Hospital director removed after bodies of Covid victims found rotting in morgue for 16 months

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
After two bodies of Covid victims were found rotting at ESIC Hospital here, the Ministry of Labour on Wednesday removed Dr Jeetendra Kumar JM, the Director Professor and Dean of the hospital at RajajiNagar, and appointed Dr Renuka Ramaiah in his place.
According to hospital sources, a 40-year old woman and a man in his early 50s were admitted in Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital with coronavirus in June 2020 and died a few days later in the following month.
Since then, their bodies were kept in the mortuary as the final rites were not performed for unknown reasons. The family of the victims were misled into believing that the last rites of the bodies were performed whereas the corpses were left to rot in the morgue for over 16 months.
Also read: The daily dose: December 1, 2021
After a section of the media reported the matter, the family came to know about the callousness of the hospital authorities. It was only on Sunday that the family came to know that the highly decomposed bodies were lying in the hospital.
The order issued by the ESIC headquarters said, “Dr Jeetendra Kumar JM, Director Professor, General Medicine, Dean, in charge in the ESIC MC&PGIMSR, Rajajinagar, Bengaluru is directed to handover the charge to Dr Renuka Ramaiah, Director Professor and report to ESIC Headquarters on December 2 positively in public interest.”
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...