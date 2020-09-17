ESIC issues instruction for submission of unemployment benefit claim under Atal Bimit Kalyan Yojana

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on Thursday issued instructions for submission of claims by the affected workers to claim relief under Atal Beemit Kalyan Yojna.

Relief is to be paid to those ESI members who lost their job. Claims to get the relief can be made online at website www.esic.in along with submission of the physical claim with an affidavit, photocopy of Aadhaar card and bank account details to the designated ESIC Branch Office by post or in person.

The relief will be paid directly to the bank accounts of workers. Last month ESIC decided to extend the scheme of Atal Beemit Kalyan Yojana for another one year i.e. from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. It was also decided to enhance the rate of unemployment relief under the scheme to 50 per cent of wages from earlier rate of 25 per cent along with relaxation of eligibility conditions for insured workers who have lost their employment due to Covid-19 pandemic and related lockdown. Under the earlier guidelines, claim for the unemployment benefit was required to be submitted through the employer.

The enhanced benefit and relaxed conditions are applicable during March 24 to December 31. The relief will be paid directly to the bank accounts of workers. At present, ESIC is providing benefits /services to about 3.49 crore of family units of workers and providing matchless cash benefits and reasonable medical care to its 13.56 crore beneficiaries.

Today, its infrastructure has increased many folds with 1,520 dispensaries (including mobile dispensaries)/307 ISM units and 159 ESI hospitals, 793 branch/pay offices and 64 Regional & Sub-Regional Offices and implemented in 566 districts in 34 States/ UTs.