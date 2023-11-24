The growth of the Esports industry is benefiting the Indian gamers’ community with diverse career opportunities and increased earnings. The earnings from gaming are growing in India as compared to 2022, with nearly half of serious gamers respondents claiming to earn - between ₹6 lakh and ₹12 lakh per annum in 2023, according to HP India Gaming Landscape Study 2023.

The study covering 3,000 gamers across 15 Indian cities, highlighted that along with fun and relaxation, gamers are now drawn to gaming for earning money and recognition. Sponsorships and Esports tournaments have emerged significant income sources, showcasing the growing importance of the gaming community.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India market, said, “It is encouraging to see the Esports industry growing and providing diverse career opportunities to gamers. We believe that Indian youth has the potential to not only make it big at global esports arena but also to tap on entrepreneurial opportunities in the industry. We, at HP, are introducing initiatives like HP Gaming Garage to help them grow and inspire the budding gamers.”

Career options

The gaming industry in India is also helping gamers try their hands at various career options. Apart from being a gamer, the respondents indicated having eyes on being an influencer or Esports management in the future, said the report.

The study reveals a positive shift in parent’s perspective towards gaming, with 42 per cent of the respondents approving of gaming as a hobby. About 40 per cent of parents participating in the study admitted that their perception of gaming has turned positive in the last few years, mainly due to the growth of the industry.

However, concerns about the stability of a gaming career and the potential for social isolation persist among parents. The study shows parents have inadequate information — about gaming prospects in India, as 49 per cent of them depend on friends and family for information.

Gaming is not restricted to metros now. The study shows a strong surge in serious gamers in non-metro cities. Gaming is also not limited to a specific demographic, as 75 per cent of GenZ and 67 per cent of Millennials are serious gamers. About 58 per cent of women respondents are identified as serious gamers, underlining the inclusive nature of gaming.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit