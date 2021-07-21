News

ESR India inks MoU with TN govt for ₹550 crore investment

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 21, 2021

Once fully operational, the projects have the potential to create over 4,400 jobs in the facility

ESR India, the largest APAC focused industrial and logistics real estate platform, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government for a potential investment of ₹550 crore in the State.

The MoU was signed at the Investment Conclave 2021conference on Tuesday. It will facilitate ESR India’s proposed investment at Kancheepuram and Krishnagiri industrial parks by helping in streamlining land acquisition, approvals, clearances, and administrative processes as per existing policies, rules, and regulations of the TN Government.

Once fully operational, the two projects have the potential to create over 4,400 jobs in the facility, that shall boost the overall socio-economic growth in the region, says a company press release.

