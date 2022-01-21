Essar Capital appoints former SAIL chief as metals, mining CEO

Essar Capital, the investment manager of Essar Global Fund, has appointed of Anil Kumar Chaudhary as Chief Executive Officer for the metals and mining business.

He will be the member of the Executive Committee and will play a key role in driving the investment strategy and growth in the metals and mining vertical, domestically and globally.

Chaudhary was earlier the Chairman and Managing Director of Steel Authority of India. Currently, he is the Chairman of Minerals and Metals Committee of PHDCCI.

Chaudhary has over 37 years of experience in leading metals and mining businesses. In his current role, he will be driving and implementing a strategic business plan for Essar Capital’s metals and mining vertical.

Essar Capital’s metals and mining vertical is committed to deliver greener solutions that focus on providing pellets. It is at an advanced stage of developing and executing projects in India and the US. In addition, the Vertical is foraying into iron and steel making, both in India and Middle East region.