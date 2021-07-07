News

ESSAR delegation meets AP CM; to lay foundation stone in November

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 07, 2021

A delegation of the ESSAR group called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Wednesday and discussed their investment plans.

The ESSAR group has expressed its readiness for considerable investments in the state. The company has come forward to set up a steel plant in the YSR Kadapa district, and the foundation stone will be laid in November, according to a statement from Chief Minister's Office.

ESSAR Group Head Prasanth Ruia, Vice Chairman J Mehra and Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy were among those who met the Chief Minister.

