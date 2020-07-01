EU opens borders to 15 countries; India, US not on list

Alexa please start the engine: The new Honda City with new characteristics
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
The European Union on Tuesday announced that it will allow residents of 15 countries to enter its borders.
Countries where the number of Covid-19 cases is high and the infection is still spreading have been excluded from EU’s “safe list”.
“The criteria to determine the third countries for which the current travel restriction should be lifted cover, in particular, the epidemiological situation and containment measures, including physical distancing, as well as economic and social considerations. They are applied cumulatively,” the Council of the EU said in an official press release.
The 15 countries from where international travel is permitted are Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and China.
China’s inclusion in the list is subject to confirmation of reciprocity, EU said. The US, Brazil and India have not made it to the list.
British nationals, who are considered to be a part of the EU till December 31, are also allowed to travel within the EU despite the high number of cases in the UK. The UK is also planning to launch an ‘air bridge’ plan to define exemptions for travellers from certain countries from its mandatory two weeks’ quarantine, according to media reports.
The list will be reviewed and updated every two weeks.
EU had placed a temporary restriction of all non-essential travel from countries that are not part of the bloc starting March 16, owing to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.
The European Commission on June 11 recommended further extension of the travel ban. It had then formed a plan for the gradual lifting of these travel restrictions as of July 1.
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
A new national roadmap envisages a de-carbonising paradigm for the transport sector. V Rishi Kumar reports
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Talbros Automotive Components at current levels.
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...