European Investment Bank’s €650-m fund for Kanpur Metro

Jabra Evolve2 65: A headset for those who mean business
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
The European Investment Bank (EIB) on Monday announced that it will invest €650 million in the construction of Kanpur’s metro line. The second biggest EIB operation outside the EU to date will finance the construction of a 32.4-km urban rail line, with 18 elevated and 12 underground stations, stated EIB in a release.
This is the second metro rail project supported by EIB in UP, following the €450 million investment in the Lucknow metro. This is the fifth EIB investment in green infrastructure and connectivity in India and the second in Uttar Pradesh. The EU bank has invested in metro rail systems in Bhopal, Pune, Bengaluru and Lucknow. With the Kanpur investment, the total amount of the EIB’s approved funding for metro rail systems in India has reached €2.65 billion, more than half of the entire EIB investment portfolio in India.
This investment comes within days of ADB announcing its commitment in rail-based system in India. On August 18, Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved a $1 billion loan to support construction of a rail-based transit system -- the speed Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit system in India.
Andrew McDowell, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank, said: “Kanpur is the fifth metro rail project to receive EIB funds in India and the biggest investment made by the Bank outside the EU.” Once completed, Kanpur metro rail will create 1,100 new jobs and enable around 116 million more affordable commutes each year, said the EIB release.
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
As traditional chemists fight for their space, online players make inroads
Delivery models will be built on self-reliant and robust value chains
Given the uncertain times amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, it is prudent to have a health insurance cover for you ...
For high net worth individuals, Portfolio Management Services provide flexibility. But with thin disclosures ...
The benchmark indices broke out of the consolidation range, set to advance further
Growing investor need for differentiated products is a driver, says Sushant Bhansali, CEO of Ambit AMC
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...