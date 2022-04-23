EV battery blast kills one, injures 2 in Vijayawada

An explosion of battery of an electric scooter claimed the life a man and left three injured in Vijayawada. According to police, the deceased, Sivakumar, a resident of Suryaraopet in Vijayawada, bought a new electric scooter on Friday and kept the battery for charging in his bedroom last night.

The battery exploded in the wee hours of Saturday and triggered a fire in which Sivakumar, his wife and two children sustained burns. Sivakumar succumbed while being shifted to a hospital by neighbours. The condition of his wife is stated to be critical. Police are ascertaining further details and the investigation is on.

It may be recalled that a similar explosion of an electric vehicle (EV), a scooter, killed a senior citizen in Nizamabad in Telangana a couple of days ago.