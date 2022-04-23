hamburger

News

EV battery blast kills one, injures 2 in Vijayawada

G Naga Sridhar | Updated on: Apr 23, 2022

The deceased had bought a new electric scooter on Friday and kept its battery for charging last night

An explosion of battery of an electric scooter claimed the life a man and left three injured in Vijayawada. According to police, the deceased, Sivakumar, a resident of Suryaraopet in Vijayawada, bought a new electric scooter on Friday and kept the battery for charging in his bedroom last night.

The battery exploded in the wee hours of Saturday and triggered a fire in which Sivakumar, his wife and two children sustained burns. Sivakumar succumbed while being shifted to a hospital by neighbours. The condition of his wife is stated to be critical. Police are ascertaining further details and the investigation is on.

It may be recalled that a similar explosion of an electric vehicle (EV), a scooter, killed a senior citizen in Nizamabad in Telangana a couple of days ago.

Published on April 23, 2022
electric vehicles
electrical and electronic engineering
automobiles (industry)
road accident
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you