Industry body Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) on Thursday said it is temporarily suspending its present constitution while appointing former BJP spokesperson Sanjay Kaul as its ‘Chief Evangelist’, to help revise the agenda of the association.

This arrangement will continue till March 31, 2024, after which it may be renewed or revised as per the wishes of all concerned, a release said. SMEV has around 100 members including two/three-wheeler makers, components manufacturers and associations/institutions.

“SMEV management and structure will move into suspension until such time a new direction and format is established under your (Kaul) guidance,” Ajay Sharma, Secretary General and Sohinder Gill, Director General, at SMEV wrote to Kaul.

Sector under stress

The move comes in the wake of crisis in the EV sector since last year with almost all original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the sector dealing with issues of non-compliance with policy details.

“SMEV has been proactive on issues concerning EV adoption and has partnered the government’s efforts since inception and even before the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME) policy was initiated. It has tried to work with the departments concerned to vigorously highlight the difficulties, possibilities, challenges and opportunities from time to time,” Gill said.

However, the EV sector is under extreme stress in the current times, he said adding that SMEV has been pushing for resolution of all issues and is willing to work with all stakeholders to seek a way out, he said.

FAME-II incentive troubles

SMEV has been at odds with the Ministry of Heavy Industries over various issues relating to FAME-II incentives, including withholding of subsidies, demanding retrospective claw backs of subsidies given in 2019 and delisting companies from National Automotive Board portal.

The government had reduced the subsidy provided under the FAME-II scheme applicable on electric two-wheelers registered on or after June 1, 2023. SMEV had even accused the Ministry of “sabotaging” the FAME-II scheme while asking Niti Aayog for a comprehensive review of the policy.

Recently, it had also appealed to a Parliamentary Panel to direct the government to release what it called as “pending subsidy” of ₹1,200 crore to various OEMs withheld by the Ministry on charges of non-compliance of local sourcing norms under the FAME-II scheme.