EV-maker Etrio to supply e-three-wheelers to LetsTransport for last-mile delivery

Bengaluru-based tech-logistics company LetsTransport on Wednesday said it has tied-up with EV start-up Etrio for inducting e-three-wheelers in its fleet.
LetsTransport already has EVs deployed, and the new fleet from Etrio will further strengthen its commitment to sustainable growth, the company said in a release.
Under the pact, LetsTransport will deploy Etrio’s Touro brand of e-three-wheelers in its last-mile operations across Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Pune, in a phased manner over the next six months, the company said.
LetsTransport said it will deploy these vehicles for leading e-commerce customers, as well as in food, fruits and vegetables and FMCG sectors.
The induction of the EVs in the fleet will help the company reduce carbon dioxide emissions as well, it said.
“We have been working on EV pilots across India with clients like BigBasket, Delhivery for over a year now, and we firmly believe that EV is going to be the future of urban freight movement, especially in the last-mile space. We are working on enabling wider adoption of EVs in the last-mile space, and the Touro by Etrio is a perfect fit for our sustainability goals,” said Pushkar Singh, Co-founder, LetsTransport.
The three-wheeler electric vehicle has been the front-runner in India's electric mobility vision by contributing over 70 per cent of overall EV sales.
While a majority of this has been e-auto rickshaws for people movement, there is an indisputable move by last-mile logistics players to reduce the carbon footprint of intra-city logistics, the company said in the release.
Deepak MV, Co-founder and CEO, Etrio said, “electrifying intra-city logistics has been our mission and this association with LetsTransport is a big step forward towards the same.” The company is delighted to support logistics players to electrify the fleet at scale through its innovative sales-cum-leasing model, he said.
Besides supplying vehicles, Etrio will provide service support and operational enablement to LetsTransport as well through its through driver training and certification program, Deepak MV added.
The Etrio Touro vehicles will be used to move medium and large-sized shipments and present massive operating cost advantages, the release claimed.
