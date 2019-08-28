EV sector is a challenge and an opportunity: ARAI director

Rashmi Urdhwareshe, Director of Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) said that when it comes to electric mobility one has to be mindful of the consumer readiness and reliability must be ensured in terms of electric vehicles. If all these (factors) including cost are thought of, then there are definitely a lot of opportunities in this sector, she said.

She was speaking in a seminar organised by MCCIA on ‘Emerging trends in electric mobility’.

“Electric mobility is definitely an opportunity and presently it is very relevant. We all are suffering from air pollution. Also, there is a need to reduce import of oil. The opportunities and challenges need to be clearly identified to be sustainable in this sector. What can be seen is that electric mobility is sure to come. E-corridors will open opportunities for heavy vehicles to be electrified” she said.

“Those working in the power electronic sector, energy management, cooling systems, IoT have huge opportunities. Government has foresight for research and development for electric mobility and a Centre of Excellence has been set up at ARAI. One new area that would open up with EV is the charging infrastructure”, Urdhwareshe added

Pradeep Bhargava, President, MCCIA said, “Every industry including that of consumer electronics has seen major transformations in last few years. Unlike a television or light bulb which got completely replaced, in automobiles, in terms of electric mobility not everything is changing. So sensibility lies is acknowledging change and there is opportunity for them who understand automobiles.”