Even remote parts of TN should get BS-VI fuel by April 1: IOC

Indian Oil Corporation on Monday indicated that its fuel outlets located even at remotest locations in Tamil Nadu will start vending BS-VI fuel from April 1.

As the country migrates to the BS-VI regime directly from BS-IV-grade fuels on April 1 this year, barring its refineries in Northeast region, most of Indian Oil Corporation’s refineries have upgraded their technology and processes.

For Tamil Nadu, two refineries – Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s Manali refinery and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s Kochi refinery – have been supplying fuel to IOC.

“Both the CPCL refinery and the BPCL refinery are now BS-VI-compliant. The process for converting all our outlets into BS-VI fuel outlets is also over. Also, small outlets that take fuel once in a month due to lower demand will also become BS-VI fuel-compliant. So, from April 1, customers will get only BS-VI fuel with less than 10 ppm (parts per million),” P Jayadevan, Executive Director – Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, Indian Oil Corporation, said here.

IndianOil has a retail network of more than 2,318 outlets, including 630 Kisan Seva Kendras (rural outlets) in Tamil Nadu.

Expansion plans in TN

The migration to BS-VI will bring down sulphur content in petrol and diesel by five times, which is a whopping 80 per cent reduction. This will go a long way in mitigating the problem of air pollution and improving air quality.

Jayadevan also said IndianOil, through its channel partners, is marketing diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), branded as IOC ClearBlue. All diesel vehicles would require DEF like ClearBlue for controlling NOx (nitrogen oxides) emitted. The company has set up a plant with a capacity of 30,000 KLPA (kilo litre per annum) at Manesar.

Outlining various ongoing projects in the region, he said IOC was investing about ₹210 crore in the expansion of LPG bottling and storage capacity across the state. Of the 1,598 LPG distributors in Tamil Nadu, IndianOil has 851 distributors and has 136 lakhs Indane customers (total LPG customers is 238 lakh).

To meet the growing fuel demand in Tamil Nadu, IOC is lining up various expansion projects including conversion of the booster station at Asanur into a full-fledged terminal at a cost of ₹470 crore and setting up of a new grassroot terminal at Vallur near Ennore Port at a cost of ₹700 crore.

Outlining customer-centric initiatives, Jayadevan urged Indane consumers to use the digital payment system and check the weight and leakages during the delivery of LPG cylinders.